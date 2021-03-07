Bgsu Hazing Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stone Foltz, Anm BGSU Sophomore has Passed Away.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Stone Foltz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Bowling Green State University 7h · Yesterday, Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity. We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation. This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community. BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing.

Amy Lynne

I pledged Alpha Xi Delta in the late 80’s. I feel terrible for this young man and his family. The perpetrators of this incident should be brought to justice and I hope that they will be. My daughter just pledged a sorority at her university. She attended a mandatory five hour education class about hazing, alcohol, etc. that was sponsored by her university. It was one of the first things she had to do after pledging. I trust BGSU to educate young Greek pledges, as well.

I do hope that they do not take this incident out on the entire Greek community. There are a lot of benefits to joining a sorority/fraternity. Greek life also teaches its members about the value and importance of philanthropy.

Bring the guilty to justice. All Greek members do not deserve to be punished.

Margaret Holt Nelson

Hazing has no place in Greek life & those at fault should be arrested & charged. Thank you BG. DZ alum.

Carol Simpson Moncif

I’m so saddened to hear that a student has passed. It’s awful no matter the reason, but this was preventable. Just tragic.

Jennifer Lynn

Disgusting. . I cannot imagine losing a son to the stupidity of hazing. Hope the ones responsible go through a court system like when the OU student died due to hazing. There needs to be tough consequences though when found guilty.

So tragic – my deepest sympathy to the young man and his family and all involved .. what serious consequences for in such young lives. Hazing is disgraceful and unacceptable!

Liz Quintal

I am so very sorry this has happened to this young man. I’m so sorry his family now has to experience the terrible pain of losing their child. My sincerest condolences.

Ed Greenlee

It really is a time for this to end. There is no excuse for this behavior. There is no reason for these “adults” to act like juveniles. Please put an end to this ridiculous behavior. I was an independent, didn’t rely on this antiquated society to make friends and socialize.

Lauren Davis

i graduated in 2018 and even throughout my entire time at BG this fraternity had a horrible reputation. absolutely disgusting

Hannah Greer-Young

When I was in my first year at BG, a senior told me “the easiest way to get raped is to go to a PIKE party.” I’m glad they’re finally facing consequences for their actions.

Nathan McCallum

Firstly, my heart is with the family and friends of this student and this incident is absolutely horrible, and unfortunately has become far too common within the college environment… however, i wish this call to action and statements were made in response to the severe problem with drug usage, sexual assault, and the many cases of rape that also occur on campus. These things also cannot be silenced as they so often are, and it was a major reason in why i had to transfer schools as i watched myself and friends be silenced by speaking out against my/their experiences. Thank you for speaking out about this, thank you for acknowledging the hazing problem and putting in work to find a solution, but there’s much work to be done on many other issues that have been hidden at the cost of the university’s reputation that you must also hold accountability for to ensure the full safety and security of all your students in the future

James Falasco

Amazing that in the real Greek era in the 60s nothing like this happened. Maybe the administration should focus more on these types of safety issues and less on social engineering ones ive seen over the past few years. Sad indeed

Ian TheRiddler Russell

Prayers and thoughts for the family in an unimaginable and shocking time of their lives these are experiences no parents could ever expect and I hope they can find comfort and peace in any way as they go through this together.

Daniel Skrovan

Wow, Jon Urso just earned a blocking from me. Ignorant comments and assumptions will get a block every time. My sincerest thoughts are with the family affected.

