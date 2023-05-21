Bhanurekha (victim) : Infosys techie Bhanurekha dies in Bengaluru after car enters flooded underpass

Infosys techie Bhanurekha dies in Bengaluru underpass drowning incident

A woman employed at Infosys, identified as Bhanurekha, died in an accident after the car she was travelling in entered a flooded underpass at K R Circle in Bengaluru during heavy rainfall. The deceased was rushed to St Martha’s Hospital but was declared dead by doctors. Six other occupants of the vehicle were rescued by locals. Following the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital and declared an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family. The family had rented the car and were touring the city when the accident occurred. The driver could have avoided entering the underpass but failed to do so, despite a barricade having fallen over due to the rain.

News Source : Akram M

