Bhanurekha – victim name : FIR registered after death of woman in Bengaluru’s K.R. Circle underpass: ANI

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Accuses BBMP Officials of Negligence in Death of Techie Due to Waterlogging

The former chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, blamed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials for their negligence in taking necessary precautions against heavy rains, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department. He expressed his sorrow over the death of a woman due to the heavy rain in the state capital on Sunday and stated that the incident could have been avoided if timely action had been taken by the BBMP officials. Bommai criticized the civic body officials for not going to the rescue of the affected people. He urged the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, to take immediate steps and ensure proper planning in advance to avoid chaos in Bengaluru. An FIR was registered at the Halasuru Gate Police Station in connection with the woman’s death. Siddaramaiah also met with the family members of the deceased. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms caused severe water-logging in several parts of the city.

Read Full story : Bommai after woman dies getting suck in Bengaluru waterlogged underpass /

News Source : ANI News

Bengaluru waterlogged underpass Woman dies in underpass Safety measures in underpasses Road infrastructure in Bengaluru Emergency response in underpasses