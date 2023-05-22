Bhanurekha, victim of Bengaluru floods. : Woman techie dies in flooded underpass in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM orders report

Woman techie dies in Bengaluru flood, identified as Bhanurekha

According to a report by ANI, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has ordered an investigation following the death of a tech worker caused by floods in Bengaluru. Shivakumar has assured that a report will be conducted on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 underpasses in Bengaluru, to prevent such incidents from happening again. The woman techie died in Bengaluru on May 21 after being stuck in an underpass filled with neck-deep water. The incident has prompted an FIR investigation. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in the area due to heavy rain. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused BBMP officials of negligence in taking precautionary measures against heavy rains.

News Source : ANI News

