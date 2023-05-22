Bhanurekha, victim of Bengaluru underpass waterlogging incident : Former Karnataka CM accuses BBMP officials of negligence in death of techie due to waterlogging in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM accuses BBMP officials of negligence in techie’s death due to waterlogging in underpass

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has accused Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of negligence in taking precautionary measures against heavy rains, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department. He stated that the recent death of a woman due to heavy rains could have been avoided if BBMP had taken timely actions. He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate steps to ensure proper planning and precautions are taken in advance. An FIR has been registered in connection with the woman’s death and severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city.

News Source : ThePrint

