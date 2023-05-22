Bharat (suspect) : Suspect Bharat escapes from Mani Majra police station

“Bharat, the Suspect in Mobile Phone Theft Case, Escapes from Mani Majra Police Station”

The Mani Majra police station suffered a significant setback when a suspect, who was apprehended for mobile phone theft, managed to escape last night. The suspect, identified as Bharat from Dhanas, caused a considerable embarrassment to the police.

News Source : The Tribune India

