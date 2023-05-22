Bharat (suspect) : Suspect Bharat escapes from Mani Majra police station

Posted on May 22, 2023

“Bharat, the Suspect in Mobile Phone Theft Case, Escapes from Mani Majra Police Station”

The Mani Majra police station suffered a significant setback when a suspect, who was apprehended for mobile phone theft, managed to escape last night. The suspect, identified as Bharat from Dhanas, caused a considerable embarrassment to the police.

News Source : The Tribune India

