Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi Recipe: Sindhi-style Stuffed Okra Recipe: Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi with Masala Filling

Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi is a popular Indian dish that is loved by many. This dish is a perfect combination of spices and flavors that can leave your taste buds wanting more. The dish is made with Okra or Bhindi that is stuffed with a delicious masala filling and then cooked to perfection. It is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves Indian cuisine.

To make Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi, you will need the following ingredients:

500g Okra or Bhindi

2 medium-sized onions

2 medium-sized tomatoes

2 green chilies

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Here is a step-by-step method to make Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi:

Step 1: Wash and dry the Okra or Bhindi. Cut off the tops and tails of the Okra, and then slit them lengthwise.

Step 2: In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add 1 tsp cumin seeds and let it splutter.

Step 3: Add 2 medium-sized chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

Step 4: Add 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

Step 5: Add 2 medium-sized chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn mushy.

Step 6: Add 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp red chili powder, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well.

Step 7: Stuff the masala mixture into the slit Okra or Bhindi. Keep the remaining masala aside.

Step 8: In the same pan, add the stuffed Okra or Bhindi. Cover the pan and cook on a low flame for about 10-12 minutes.

Step 9: Once the Okra or Bhindi is cooked, remove it from the pan and keep it aside.

Step 10: In the same pan, add the remaining masala mixture and sauté for a few minutes.

Step 11: Add the cooked Okra or Bhindi to the pan with the masala mixture and mix well.

Step 12: Serve hot with rice or roti.

News Source : Sindhi Radhno by Anita

Source Link :Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi | Sindhi Stuffed Bhindi Recipe | Masala Wali Bharwa Bhindi/