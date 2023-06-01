Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi Recipe: Sindhi-style Stuffed Okra Recipe: Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi with Masala Filling

Introduction:
Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi is a popular Indian dish that is loved by many. This dish is a perfect combination of spices and flavors that can leave your taste buds wanting more. The dish is made with Okra or Bhindi that is stuffed with a delicious masala filling and then cooked to perfection. It is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves Indian cuisine.
Ingredients:
To make Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi, you will need the following ingredients:
- 500g Okra or Bhindi
- 2 medium-sized onions
- 2 medium-sized tomatoes
- 2 green chilies
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp oil
Method:
Here is a step-by-step method to make Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi or Sindhi stuffed Bhindi:
Step 1: Wash and dry the Okra or Bhindi. Cut off the tops and tails of the Okra, and then slit them lengthwise.
Step 2: In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add 1 tsp cumin seeds and let it splutter.
Step 3: Add 2 medium-sized chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
Step 4: Add 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
Step 5: Add 2 medium-sized chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn mushy.
Step 6: Add 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp red chili powder, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well.
Step 7: Stuff the masala mixture into the slit Okra or Bhindi. Keep the remaining masala aside.
Step 8: In the same pan, add the stuffed Okra or Bhindi. Cover the pan and cook on a low flame for about 10-12 minutes.
Step 9: Once the Okra or Bhindi is cooked, remove it from the pan and keep it aside.
Step 10: In the same pan, add the remaining masala mixture and sauté for a few minutes.
Step 11: Add the cooked Okra or Bhindi to the pan with the masala mixture and mix well.
Step 12: Serve hot with rice or roti.
News Source : Sindhi Radhno by Anita
Source Link :Bharwani Homestyle Bhindi | Sindhi Stuffed Bhindi Recipe | Masala Wali Bharwa Bhindi/