Bheki Ntuli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bheki Ntuli has Died.

Bheki Ntuli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

EThekwini Municipality 10h · ETHEKWINI NEWSFLASH FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 JANUARY 2021 ETHEKWINI MAYOR CALLS ON OTHER LEADERS TO EMULATE MEC NTULI EThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr. Bheki Ntuli who passed on last night. Kaunda has called on other leaders to emulate Ntuli whom he described as a disciplined and humble servant of the people who dedicated his entire life in the struggle for a better life for all. “We worked very closely with Mphemba while I was a Member of the Provincial Legislature. As the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Community Safety and Liaison, Ntuli was instrumental in providing guidance on the implementation of the provincial crime prevention strategy. He was profoundly committed in promoting peace and stability in the province. At the height of political violence in the province, Ntuli made a sterling contribution in the creation of free political activity in KwaZulu-Natal as he played a key role in the Multi-Party-Political Intervention Committee,” said Kaunda. Kaunda said that at the time of his passing, Ntuli was actively involved in the city’s initiatives of building a safe, integrated and affordable public transport. “During this difficult time of bereavement, our thoughts are with his family, the African National Congress and the team he led in the Department of Transport & Community Safety and Liaison. We must find strength in the fact that Ntuli left a legacy that we are proud of. He was a humble, committed and selfless servant of the people. In his honour, we must continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere to strict safety protocols,” added Kaunda. ENDS Issued by the Office of the Mayor.