Bheki Ntuli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :MEC Bheki Ntuli has Died.

MEC Bheki Ntuli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Eyewitness News 36m · The ANC together with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government are mourning the loss of the transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli.

Source: (20+) Eyewitness News – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

King Thabo

Good leaders should not be buried, they should be frozen until we have a technology revive them but not for Malema.

Mahlatse Fortune Komane

This Covid its serious and here in Joburg CBD some ain’t wearing masks…..also worried about hostels.

Cpho Shamzah Shamase Ndlamlenze

May he rest in peace. Hopefully someone’s ancestors are fetching him soon nobubi.

Nkululeko Ngcanga

This is really sad I remember him talking on Ukhozi fm, joking about voting for the song of the year saying Even if you mixed up the alphabets you will still win the prize that was up for grabs

Solomon Matlhomola

Musk or not death will always be there let’s put our hope in God not scientists

Mhambi

