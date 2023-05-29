“Bhindi Fry Recipe”: Jugnoo Food’s Recipe for Bhindi Fry: Easy Bhindi Banane Ka Tarika

Bhindi Fry Recipe By Jugnoo Food | Bhindi Banane Ka Tarika

Introduction

Bhindi or okra is a popular vegetable in Indian cuisine. It is also known as lady’s finger and is used in a variety of dishes. One of the most popular ways to cook bhindi is to fry it. In this article, we will share with you a delicious bhindi fry recipe by Jugnoo Food.

Ingredients

500g bhindi (okra)

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Wash the bhindi and dry them completely. Cut off the heads and tails and slice them into thin pieces. Heat oil in a frying pan and add the sliced bhindi. Fry them on medium heat until they turn golden brown. Remove them from the pan and keep them aside. In the same pan, add more oil if required and add cumin seeds. Let them crackle. Add finely chopped onions and fry them until they turn golden brown. Add ginger paste and garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add finely chopped tomatoes and green chilies. Fry them until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the fried bhindi and mix everything well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on low heat. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Your delicious bhindi fry is ready to serve!

Conclusion

Bhindi fry is a simple and delicious dish that can be served as a side dish with roti or rice. This recipe by Jugnoo Food is easy to follow and uses simple ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen. Try making this dish at home and enjoy it with your family and friends.

