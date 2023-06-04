Bhiwandi Nayab Tahsildar Caught Taking Bribe from Lawyer: Sindhu Umesh Khade Suspect

Sindhu Umesh Khade bribery case : Nayab tahsildar caught taking bribe from Bhiwandi lawyer: ACB

A nayab tahsildar from Bhiwandi was apprehended by the Thane Anti-corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe from a local lawyer, according to recent reports. The accused, Sindhu Umesh Khade, aged 52, was arrested after a lawyer filed a complaint claiming that his client had an objection regarding a mutation entry that was pending before the nayab tahsildar. The accused allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh from the lawyer to provide the final report. The Thane Anti-corruption Bureau formed a team and laid a trap at the Tahsildar office in Bhiwandi, and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹50,000. A case was registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and handed over to the Shantinagar police station.

Read Full story : Nayab tahsildar held taking bribe in Bhiwandi | Mumbai news /

News Source : Hindustan Times

Nayab Tahsildar corruption scandal Bribery charges against Nayab Tahsildar Bhiwandi corruption case involving Nayab Tahsildar Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau investigates Nayab Tahsildar SEO optimization for news article about Nayab Tahsildar’s bribery case in Bhiwandi