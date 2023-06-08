Bhojpuri singer Abhishek aka Babul Bihari arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old and posting objectionable photos on social media

Abhishek (Babul Bihari) : Bhojpuri Singer Abhishek aka Babul Bihari Arrested for Rape of Minor and Posting Objectionable Photos on Social Media

A 21-year-old Bhojpuri singer named Abhishek, also known as Babul Bihari, was arrested in Gurgaon on Thursday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and posting indecent pictures of her on social media. The accused had befriended the minor two years ago and allegedly raped her in a hotel room while also taking objectionable photos. The minor didn’t disclose the incident to anyone until the accused posted her pictures on social media. After her family learned of the abuse, they approached the police, and an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The victim’s identity has not been revealed as per Supreme Court guidelines on sexual assault cases to protect her privacy.

News Source : PTI

