Bhojpuri singer arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl and posting objectionable photos on social media

A Bhojpuri singer, also known as Babul Bihari and identified as Abhishek from Bihar, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and posting objectionable photos of her on social media. The accused reportedly took the victim to a hotel room, where he allegedly raped her and took the photos. The victim’s family approached the police after seeing the photos. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 14 police station. The Bhojpuri singer has over 27,000 followers on his social media channel.

News Source : etimes.in

