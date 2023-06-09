Bhojpuri Singer Arrested for Raping Minor and Sharing Victim’s Photos Online: Abhishek alias “Babul Bihari” Suspect

Babul Bihari – Bhojpuri singer arrested for allegedly raping a minor and sharing objectionable photos online : Bhojpuri singer arrested for raping minor and sharing objectionable photos online: Abhishek alias “Babul Bihari” is the accused

Gurugram Police apprehended a Bhojpuri singer, identified as Abhishek, also known as “Babul Bihari,” for allegedly raping a minor girl and uploading objectionable photos of the victim on the internet. The accused, who hails from Bihar, has been taken into custody. The singer’s YouTube channel has over 27,000 subscribers, where he posts videos about Bhojpuri singers and events in the Bhojpuri music industry. According to reports, the accused had befriended the victim in his area two years ago. He took the 13-year-old girl to a hotel room, where he allegedly raped her and took her photos. The minor did not reveal anything about the incident until her family saw her pictures online and inquired about them. The accused has been charged, and he was presented in court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

