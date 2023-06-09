“Bhojpuri Singer Babul Bihari Arrested for Allegedly Raping and Posting Objectionable Pictures of Minor Girl on Social Media”

Babul Bihari : Bhojpuri Singer Babul Bihari arrested for alleged rape of minor and posting objectionable pictures

Abhishek, a Bhojpuri singer known as Babul Bihari with over 27,000 followers on Youtube, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and posting objectionable pictures of her on social media. According to reports, the accused befriended the girl two years ago and took her to a hotel room where he raped her. He then posted inappropriate pictures of her online. The victim’s family discovered the pictures and reported the incident to the police. The accused has been charged under the POSCO and IT Acts and has been sent to judicial custody.

Read Full story : Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report /

News Source : Team Newsable

Babul Bihari arrested Rape of minor girl Hotel rape case Sexual assault by Babul Bihari Crime against a minor victim