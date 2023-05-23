Bhupinder Kaur (victim) : “Woman named Bhupinder Kaur killed in road accident, husband seriously injured”

Posted on May 23, 2023

“Bhupinder Kaur killed and husband injured in road accident near Mandofal village”

A tragic road accident occurred near Mandofal village on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road, resulting in the death of Bhupinder Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh, and serious injuries to her husband.

News Source : The Tribune India

