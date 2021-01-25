Bianca Freeman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bianca Freeman has Died.

Joe Jurovcik 14h · As older brothers we are supposed to protect our little sisters an I have risked many times my life to protect you an I would fight 1000 men before I let them get to you I'm sorry that I wasn't there this time to protect you but I can promise you that I will go above and beyond to protect your little baby. We don't know when our last breath will be an it breaks me that you're breath got took way to soon you really was an incredible person that left your mark on a lot of people an even tho we didn't always see eye to eye I still love you an would do everything I could to protect you i love you Bianca Freeman an I'm truly going to miss you so much I'm sorry this happened one thing I know the pain is gone continue to look out for us an your daughter