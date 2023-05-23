Biden Anti-Zionist Clauses: Biden Faces Pressure to Remove Anti-Zionist Provisions from IHRA’s Definition of Antisemitism | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | David Israel | May 23, 2023

The Battle Over the Definition of Antisemitism in the US

Susan Rice, who recently announced her departure from her role as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, spoke at the Anti-Defamation League’s DC conference on May 2, stating that President Biden was planning to release his national strategy on antisemitism later in May. Rice emphasized the importance of “actions we all can take throughout society to raise awareness and prevent antisemitism, to protect Jews and to build alliances across communities.” Since then, left-wing groups have been pressuring the White House to alter the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, and to use it against Zionism and Israel.

In February, Peace Now distributed a mass email celebrating that “we and many of our fellow progressive organizations oppose the IHRA definition [of antisemitism], as it has been continually used to delegitimize critics and criticism of Israel and its policies, as well as suppress voices and activism in support of Palestinian rights. We are happy to see the American Bar Association take this action and we are proud to have helped lead the opposition to the use of the IHRA definition.” This was in reference to the American Bar Association passing resolution 514, which “urges federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal governments in the United States to condemn antisemitism, as referred to in The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, encouraged for use by other governments and international organizations by the US Department of State: ‘Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.’”

However, five specific clauses within the IHRA definition that describe antisemitism in its anti-Israel connotation are under fire, as they are seen to be weaponizing the IHRA list against Israel. These clauses include: accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust; accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations; denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor; using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis; and holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel.

Susan Rice, who has been a strong advocate for Israel, has spoken out against the push to remove these clauses, stating that she is “proud to defend Israel against unfair attacks on its legitimacy and security” and that she has “embraced this role with passion.” However, J Street, a progressive lobbying group that seeks to diminish Israel rather than destroy it, has come out in opposition to the IHRA definition. Dylan J. Williams, J Street Senior Vice President for Policy and Strategy, cites Kenneth S. Stern, Director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate, who was initially involved in drafting the IHRA list, and who told the ABA that President Donald Trump’s adoption of the IHRA definition in an executive order related to civil rights law enforcement at educational institutions was “an attack on academic freedom and free speech, and will harm not only pro-Palestinian advocates, but also Jewish students and faculty, and the academy itself.” Williams then adds his own conspiracy theory, claiming that “influential pro-Israel organizations and the Israeli government have worked ceaselessly to lobby for the adoption of the IHRA definition and its examples into law.”

The Jewish Insider reports that progressive groups are urging the White House to drop the “Zionist” clauses from Biden’s war on antisemitism strategy, or to include alternative definitions such as the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism. This document calls for the elimination of clauses such as supporting the Palestinian demand for justice and the full grant of their political, national, civil, and human rights, as encapsulated in international law, criticizing or opposing Zionism as a form of nationalism, or arguing for a variety of constitutional arrangements for Jews and Palestinians in the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, and evidence-based criticism of Israel as a state. This includes its institutions and founding principles.

It is important to note that the US State Department definition of antisemitism includes the complete IHRA list, and this has been praised by mainstream Jewish groups in America. However, if President Biden’s national strategy on antisemitism veers from this list and includes the repugnant clauses of the Jerusalem Declaration, there will be cause for concern. The battle over the definition of antisemitism in the US is ongoing, and it is vital to stand against any attempt to weaponize it against Israel.

