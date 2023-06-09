Biden Disregards False FBI Tip Alleging Involvement with Burism as “Malarkey”

Biden Dismisses “Malarkey” FBI Tip Claiming He Played a Role in Burism…

Former Vice President Joe Biden has dismissed the recent FBI tip claiming that he played a role in Burism, a Ukrainian energy company. Biden referred to the claims as “malarkey” and stated that there is no truth to the allegations. The FBI tip reportedly came from a former associate of Biden’s son, Hunter, who was a board member of Burism. Despite the accusations, Biden has maintained that he had no involvement in the company and has called for an investigation into the matter to clear his name.

