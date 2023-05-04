“Biden is wrong” : Democrats ought to realize that Biden is mistaken, says Peter Lemiska.

and subheadings.

The Downfall of the Democratic Party

It seemed like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals. They were determined to do whatever it took to ensure that the country would never have to endure another four years of Donald Trump’s presidency. However, the Democratic Party’s tactics and strategy ultimately led to their downfall.

The Democrats’ first mistake was their selection of Joe Biden as their candidate. Biden had been out of politics for several years, and his record was far from stellar. He was known for his gaffes and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth. Additionally, many Democrats were concerned about his age and his ability to handle the rigors of the presidency. Despite these concerns, the Democrats chose Biden as their candidate.

The second mistake the Democrats made was their failure to address the issues that were most important to voters. Instead of focusing on issues like jobs, healthcare, and the economy, they spent their time attacking Donald Trump. While this may have been effective in energizing their base, it did little to sway independent voters.

The third mistake the Democrats made was their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of working with the Trump administration to address the crisis, they chose to politicize it. They criticized every move that the administration made, regardless of whether it was effective or not. This strategy backfired on them, as many voters saw it as an attempt to score political points rather than a genuine concern for public health.

The fourth mistake the Democrats made was their embrace of far-left policies. While many Democrats were excited about policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, these policies were viewed by many voters as too extreme. Instead of appealing to the center, the Democrats moved further to the left, alienating moderate voters.

The fifth and final mistake the Democrats made was their failure to mobilize their base. While the Democrats had a strong base of support, they failed to energize that base. Instead of focusing on policies that would appeal to their base, they spent their time attacking Donald Trump. This strategy may have been effective in the short term, but it did little to motivate voters to turn out on Election Day.

In the end, the Democratic Party’s mistakes were too great to overcome. While they may have been well-intentioned, their tactics and strategy ultimately led to their downfall. The lesson to be learned from this is that if the Democrats want to win back the White House, they need to focus on the issues that matter most to voters and appeal to the center. Only then will they be able to build a broad-based coalition that can defeat Donald Trump or any other Republican candidate.

