Biden speaks at Uvalde shooting memorial for 19 children and 2 teachers killed in Texas

Uvalde shooting victim names : Joe Biden mourns victims of Uvalde school shooting

President Joe Biden spoke at a solemn White House memorial for the 19 children and two teachers who were shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas. He reflected on how too many schools and everyday places have become “killing fields” and how the nation needs to do more to prevent gun violence. A private ceremony and candlelight vigil were held in the evening in Uvalde, and the Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year. Biden and first lady Jill Biden stopped to look at the names of the victims. The killings led to the passage of a significant gun safety law that toughened background checks for young gun buyers and sought to keep guns away from domestic violence offenders. However, mass shootings and gun deaths of children continue to occur. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. with 85 children younger than 11 and 491 between the ages of 12 and 17 dying from guns so far this year. Biden urged Americans to act and make their voices heard to prevent gun violence.

News Source : CTVNews

