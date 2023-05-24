“Biden Uvalde School Shooting Anniversary” today : Biden Commemorates Anniversary of Uvalde School Shooting

Biden Commemorates Anniversary of Uvalde School Shooting today 2023.

President Biden will mark the anniversary of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, by calling for action to address gun violence. The president will deliver remarks at the White House to remember the victims of the shooting, with First Lady Jill Biden also attending. Biden previously visited Uvalde shortly after the shooting to pay his respects to the victims and mourn with the families.

News Source : bsamuels

