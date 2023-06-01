“Biden’s oil and gas policies”: Top 10 Strategies Employed by Biden to Combat US Oil & Gas Industry in His First Year in Office

Top 10 Ways Biden Waged War On US Oil & Gas – In Just His First Year

The Biden administration has been very aggressive in its approach to the oil and gas industry, and in just his first year in office, President Biden has made significant changes that have had an impact on the industry. Here are the top 10 ways in which the Biden administration has waged war on US oil and gas in just his first year:

1. Halting New Oil and Gas Leases on Federal Lands

The Biden administration has put a pause on new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The administration has said that it wants to review the leasing program to make sure that it is in line with the administration’s climate goals. This has been met with pushback from the oil and gas industry, which has said that this will lead to job losses and hurt the industry.

2. Revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline Permit

President Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have carried oil from Canada to the US. The move was seen as a victory for environmental groups, but it was criticized by the oil and gas industry, which said that it would hurt the industry and lead to job losses.

3. Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

The Biden administration has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, which the US had previously withdrawn from under the Trump administration. The agreement aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

4. Cancelling Infrastructure Projects

The Biden administration cancelled the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, as well as the permit for the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. The administration has said that it wants to focus on building renewable energy infrastructure instead.

5. Supporting Renewable Energy

The Biden administration has announced plans to invest in renewable energy, including wind and solar power. The administration has said that it wants to create jobs in the renewable energy sector and reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

6. Regulating Methane Emissions

The Biden administration has announced plans to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is emitted during the production and transportation of oil and gas. The administration has said that it wants to reduce methane emissions in order to address climate change.

7. Increasing Fuel Efficiency Standards

The Biden administration has announced plans to increase fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks. The administration has said that this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which is one of the largest sources of emissions in the US.

8. Creating a Civilian Climate Corps

The Biden administration has proposed the creation of a civilian climate corps, which would be made up of young people and would work on projects to address climate change. The administration has said that this will create jobs and help to address the climate crisis.

9. Investing in Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration has announced plans to invest in electric vehicles, including the construction of charging stations and the development of new technologies. The administration has said that it wants to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to people.

10. Promoting Environmental Justice

The Biden administration has said that it wants to promote environmental justice, which means ensuring that all people, regardless of their race or socioeconomic status, have access to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment. The administration has said that it will work to address environmental inequities that have disproportionately impacted low-income communities and communities of color.

Conclusion

The Biden administration has made it clear that it is committed to addressing climate change and reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. While these policies have been met with resistance from the oil and gas industry, they have also been praised by environmental groups and others who see them as necessary steps to address the climate crisis. It remains to be seen how these policies will impact the industry and the country as a whole in the long term.

