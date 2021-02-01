Big John Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Big John has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Big John has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Shocked & saddened to hear that Big John has passed away. Such a wonderful man. Thought of him the other day, recalling my husband & I going to Sleazys for a nightcap on our first date. Might be the last time I had a proper good catch up & bear hug with him. I'll miss the big guy
— Gráinne Vedamanikam (@grainnerules) January 31, 2021
Gráinne Vedamanikam @grainnerules Shocked & saddened to hear that Big John has passed away. Such a wonderful man. Thought of him the other day, recalling my husband & I going to Sleazys for a nightcap on our first date. Might be the last time I had a proper good catch up & bear hug with him. I’ll miss the big guy
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.