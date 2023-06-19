Big Pokey, a Rapper, Passes Away at 45 While Performing on Stage.

Rapper BIG POKEY DEAD At Age 45 | Took His Last BREATH On Stage!

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of rapper Big Pokey. The Houston-based rapper, whose real name is Milton Powell, passed away at the age of 45 while performing on stage. According to eyewitnesses, Big Pokey appeared to have trouble breathing before collapsing on stage.

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Southern rap scene, known for his collaborations with other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw, Lil Keke, and Big Hawk. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Da Sky’s Da Limit” and “D-Game 2000.”

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Big Pokey’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music and the impact he had on the Houston rap community. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

BIG POKEY Rapper dead on stage Hip hop tragedy Houston rap scene Memorial for BIG POKEY