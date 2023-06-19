Big Pokey Dies at Age 45

Big Pokey Passes Away at 45

Big Pokey, the renowned rapper and hip-hop artist, has passed away at the young age of 45. His death has come as a shock to the music industry and his fans alike.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene. He was known for his distinctive voice and hard-hitting lyrics that spoke to the struggles of his community. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.”

The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, but sources close to the artist have stated that he had been battling health issues for some time.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Big Pokey’s legacy. His contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten, and his impact on the Houston rap scene will continue to be felt for years to come.

