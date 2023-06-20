Big Pokey, Houston rapper, passes away after collapsing during a performance

Tragic News: Houston Rapper Big Pokey Collapses During Performance and Passes Away

Houston rapper Big Pokey has tragically passed away after collapsing during a performance. The incident occurred during a show at a local venue, where the rapper was performing to a packed crowd. Eyewitnesses reported that Big Pokey suddenly collapsed on stage and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene. He was known for his gritty lyrics and his collaborations with other Houston rap legends such as DJ Screw and Lil Keke. He had released several albums over the years, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.”

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Many have praised Big Pokey for his contributions to the Houston rap scene and his impact on the genre as a whole.

The cause of Big Pokey’s collapse and subsequent death is not yet known. However, his passing is a tragic loss for the Houston rap community and the music industry as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

