Big Pokey, Houston Rapper, Passes Away at Age 45 Following On-Stage Collapse

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Collapsing On Stage

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, passed away at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage during a performance. The incident occurred at a concert in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

According to reports, Big Pokey collapsed while performing his hit song “June 27th” and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston hip-hop scene, known for his collaborations with other local rappers such as DJ Screw and Lil Keke. He was also a member of the rap group S.U.C. (Screwed Up Click).

Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Many cited his talent, work ethic, and contributions to the Houston rap community.

Big Pokey’s death is a tragic loss for the music world and he will be deeply missed by his fans and loved ones.

