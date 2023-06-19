Big Pokey, Houston rapper, passes away at age 48 after collapsing during Texas performance.

Big Pokey, Houston Rapper, Passes Away at 48 After Collapsing During Texas Performance

Houston rapper, Big Pokey, has passed away at the age of 48 after collapsing during a performance in Texas. The news was confirmed by his family, who expressed their sorrow in a statement released to the media.

The rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a prominent figure in Houston’s rap scene. He was known for his gritty, southern style and collaborations with other Houston rappers such as Lil Keke and DJ Screw.

The cause of his collapse has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have been due to health complications. Fans and fellow musicians have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering Big Pokey as a talented artist and a kind-hearted person.

The loss of Big Pokey is a significant blow to the Houston music community, and his legacy will live on through his music.

