Big Pokey, Houston’s Iconic Rapper, Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage in Beaumont

Legendary Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away After Collapsing During Beaumont Performance

Big Pokey, a renowned rapper from Houston, has passed away after collapsing while performing in Beaumont. The incident happened during a live show where he suddenly passed out on stage.

The rapper, whose real name is Milton Powell, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet.

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene and was known for his distinctive flow and unique style. He collaborated with many famous artists such as DJ Screw and Lil’ Keke and had a huge following in the rap community.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry, and fans are mourning the loss of a talented artist. Big Pokey will always be remembered for his contributions to the rap genre and his impact on the Houston music scene.

