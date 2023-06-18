Big Pokey, Houston’s Iconic Rapper, Passes Away at the Age of 45

Houston Rap Icon Big Pokey Dies at Age 45

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Houston legend Big Pokey, who passed away at the age of 45. The rapper, whose real name is Milton Powell, was known for his unique flow and hard-hitting lyrics, which helped to define the city’s distinctive sound.

Big Pokey rose to fame in the 1990s and was a key member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of MCs who emerged from the city’s underground scene. He released a number of successful albums throughout his career, including “Da Sky’s Da Limit” and “Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Fans and fellow artists took to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to the influential rapper. Many noted that Big Pokey’s contributions to the Houston rap scene would not be forgotten.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death has not been confirmed at this time.

