Big Pokey Passes Away at 45 Due to Breathing Difficulties and Collapsing During Performance: Last Video Tribute

Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Struggling to Breathe and Collapsing During Performance

Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 45 after struggling to breathe and collapsing during a performance. The news of his death has shocked the rap community and has left fans mourning the loss of a talented artist.

According to reports, Big Pokey was performing at a nightclub in Houston when he suddenly collapsed on stage. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Big Pokey was known for his unique style of rapping and was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene. He released several albums throughout his career and collaborated with many other artists.

His last video was posted on his Instagram account just days before his death, and fans have been sharing their condolences on social media.

The death of Big Pokey is a huge loss for the music industry, and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

Big Pokey death Big Pokey health issues Big Pokey collapse Big Pokey last performance Big Pokey cause of death