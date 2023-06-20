Big Pokey Passes Away at the Age of 45

Big Pokey Passes Away at Age 45

The rap community mourns the loss of Houston rapper, Big Pokey, who passed away at the age of 45. The news of his death was confirmed by his family and friends on social media, sending shock waves across the music industry.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, gained recognition for his contributions to the southern rap scene in the early 2000s. He was known for his distinct flow and collaborations with fellow Houston rappers such as DJ Screw, Big Hawk, and Lil’ Keke.

Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Many remembered him for his talent and impact on the Houston rap scene, while others shared personal stories of his kindness and generosity.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death has not been disclosed at this time. However, his passing has left a void in the music industry and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

