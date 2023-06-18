Big Pokey, the Rapper, Passes Away Onstage During Performance

Rapper Big Pokey Dies on Stage During Performance

Renowned rapper Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, tragically passed away on stage during a performance last night. The Houston-based artist was only 44 years old.

Eyewitnesses reported that Big Pokey collapsed mid-performance and was unable to be revived despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Big Pokey was known for his contributions to the Southern hip-hop scene, having collaborated with artists such as DJ Screw, UGK, and Slim Thug. He released several solo albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.”

Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their shock and condolences. The loss of Big Pokey is a huge blow to the music industry and leaves a void in the hearts of his fans.

