Big Qluso Death -Dead : Producer and Manager David Lindley aka Big Qluso Killed in a hit and run accident.

By | November 4, 2020
0 Comment

Big Qluso Death -Dead : Producer and Manager David Lindley aka Big Qluso Killed in a hit and run accident.

producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“On This Date In Hip-Hop on Twitter: “#OnThisDateInHipHop, it is being reported that producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has passed away after his motorcycle was hit by a hit-and-run driver. If you on the #westcoast then you know #BigQluso came up thru #Battlecat and put in work on …”

Tributes 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He was solid from day 1. Rip @bigqluso 🙏🏽 God Bless ya family.

A post shared by djcarisma (@djcarisma) on

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Big Qluso Death -Dead : Producer and Manager David Lindley aka Big Qluso Killed in a hit and run accident.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.