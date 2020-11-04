Big Qluso Death -Dead : Producer and Manager David Lindley aka Big Qluso Killed in a hit and run accident.
producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
Tributes
Damn @bigqluso I always wanted you to be my manager cuh! You really was a mentor to me! I watched you get @comptonav @ayoomeco popping fr fr.. lol #ripbigqluso #GOD got u now!🙏🏾 https://t.co/CEJ6yunbMZ
Rest EAZY @bigqluso he used to help me run my plays at the station, sorry for your lost too bro @comptonav https://t.co/Rn6FzwCy1L
He was solid from day 1. Rip @bigqluso 🙏🏽 God Bless ya family.
Bro u was a solid and stand up man. Hurts to get this news this am and the way it happen. RIP @bigqluso gonna miss our talks. https://t.co/ISCdbpJ0kY
