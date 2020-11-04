Big Qluso Death -Dead : Producer and Manager David Lindley aka Big Qluso Killed in a hit and run accident.

producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“On This Date In Hip-Hop on Twitter: “#OnThisDateInHipHop, it is being reported that producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has passed away after his motorcycle was hit by a hit-and-run driver. If you on the #westcoast then you know #BigQluso came up thru #Battlecat and put in work on …”

#OnThisDateInHipHop, it is being reported that producer and manager David @BigQluso Lindley has passed away after his motorcycle was hit by a hit-and-run driver. If you on the #westcoast then you know #BigQluso came up thru #Battlecat and put in work on … https://t.co/r5iPPah02f pic.twitter.com/699qPgfw9D — On This Date In Hip-Hop (@OTDIHHH) November 4, 2020

Tributes

Damn @bigqluso I always wanted you to be my manager cuh! You really was a mentor to me! I watched you get @comptonav @ayoomeco popping fr fr.. lol #ripbigqluso #GOD got u now!🙏🏾 https://t.co/CEJ6yunbMZ — Prince Of Long Beach (@D3ThaRocStar) November 4, 2020

Rest EAZY @bigqluso he used to help me run my plays at the station, sorry for your lost too bro @comptonav https://t.co/Rn6FzwCy1L — GOHARD BUIZ LLC (@GOHARDBUIZLA) November 3, 2020

Bro u was a solid and stand up man. Hurts to get this news this am and the way it happen. RIP @bigqluso gonna miss our talks. https://t.co/ISCdbpJ0kY — Sylvon Marshall (@SylvonMarshall) November 3, 2020