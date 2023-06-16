Big rig driver shot on I-5 in Lathrop while driving for Amazon passes away

Amazon Trucker Fatally Shot on I-5 in Lathrop

A big rig driver for Amazon who was shot on Interstate 5 in Lathrop has passed away. The driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening near the Mossdale Road exit, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting and has not yet released any information on suspects or a motive.

Amazon released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are working with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. The company also assured that they are taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their drivers.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the dangers that truck drivers face on a daily basis while transporting goods across the country. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased driver during this difficult time.

