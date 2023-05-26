Big Spring man killed in Martin County crash: Javier Delucas-Gutierrez identified as victim

Big Spring man killed in Martin County crash: Javier Delucas-Gutierrez identified as victim

Posted on May 26, 2023

Javier Delucas-Gutierrez victim keyword : Big Spring man, Javier Delucas-Gutierrez, identified as victim in fatal crash in Martin County

A man from Big Spring was killed in a car accident that involved two vehicles in Martin County earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Javier Delucas-Gutierrez, aged 67. The crash occurred at around 4:53 pm on May 24 on SH 137 near mile marker 314. The Texas Department of Public Safety crash report reveals that Delucas-Gutierrez was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on SH 137 when he swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid rear-ending a slower vehicle, colliding with a semi-truck. Delucas-Gutierrez was airlifted to Midland Memorial Hospital but succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed.

News Source : Erica Miller

  1. Martin County fatal accident
  2. Big Spring traffic collision
  3. Deadly crash in Martin County
  4. Highway fatalities in West Texas
  5. Fatal car wreck in Big Spring-area
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply