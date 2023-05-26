Big Spring man killed in Martin County crash: Javier Delucas-Gutierrez identified as victim

Javier Delucas-Gutierrez victim keyword : Big Spring man, Javier Delucas-Gutierrez, identified as victim in fatal crash in Martin County

A man from Big Spring was killed in a car accident that involved two vehicles in Martin County earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Javier Delucas-Gutierrez, aged 67. The crash occurred at around 4:53 pm on May 24 on SH 137 near mile marker 314. The Texas Department of Public Safety crash report reveals that Delucas-Gutierrez was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on SH 137 when he swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid rear-ending a slower vehicle, colliding with a semi-truck. Delucas-Gutierrez was airlifted to Midland Memorial Hospital but succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed.

News Source : Erica Miller

