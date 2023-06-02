“Big Time Rush net worth”: Discover the Net Worth of Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush: From Teen Boy Band to Financial Success

Big Time Rush may have started as a teenaged boy band with their own Nickelodeon series, but now they are rolling in serious greenbacks. Despite a nine-year hiatus, the band is doing pret-ty, pret-ty good for itself, according to financials from Celebrity Net Worth.

Background

The band released four seasons of their hit Nickelodeon show and three studio albums before going on hiatus in 2014. In 2020, the band reunited virtually, uploading covers of “Beautiful Christmas” and “Worldwide.” In July 2021, they officially announced the band was back together and planning to tour again. The group is now releasing their first album since reuniting, entitled “Another Life,” as they gear up for their summer touring schedule.

Net Worth of Big Time Rush Members

Logan Henderson, or Log-Hend as he is not commonly called, tops the band with an estimated worth of $10 million. This is likely due to his solo music career after Big Time Rush broke up. His first solo album, called “Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1,” dropped in May 2018.

Frontman Kendall Wright is projected to be worth around $8 million. Wright has continued acting and also had a short-lived reunion with a former bandmate, guitarist Dustin Belt, forming Heffron Drive during his downtime from Big Time Rush.

Carlos PenaVega is also worth $8 million. PenaVega pursued a solo career after BTR fame, releasing a single (in Spanish), “Electro,” in early 2014. He has also continued acting and competed on Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars.

James Maslow is valued at about $6 million. Maslow has pursued a solo career, acting, and reality TV show appearances since his Big Time Rush days.

Conclusion

Big Time Rush has come a long way since their Nickelodeon days, with each member finding individual success in solo music and acting careers. However, their reunion shows that they still have a strong bond and a passion for creating music together. It’s impressive to see how much they have accomplished individually and as a group, and their net worths reflect that. It’s safe to say that Big Time Rush’s financial success is not just a rush, but a steady stream of success.

News Source : Josh Silverstein

Source Link :Check out Big Time Rush’s net worth/