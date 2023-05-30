Bihar Politics: Manjhi Remains Steadfast; Coordination Committee to be Established in Grand Alliance with Special Focus on Baba Bageshwar

Bihar Politics: Manjhi’s Mind May Not Be Shaken; That’s Why Coordination Committee Will Be Formed in Bihar Grand Alliance, Special Strategy Made on Baba Bageshwar

In the world of Indian politics, there are always new and interesting developments that keep citizens on their toes. Recently, a new development has emerged in Bihar politics that has caught the attention of many. It has been reported that a coordination committee will be formed in the Bihar Grand Alliance due to the fact that former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s mind may not be shaken. Additionally, a special strategy has been made on Baba Bageshwar, a religious leader with a significant following in the state.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is a prominent member of the Bihar Grand Alliance, which is a coalition of political parties that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and the Left parties. Manjhi is the leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which is a regional political party in Bihar. Manjhi was the Chief Minister of Bihar from 2014 to 2015, but he was replaced by Nitish Kumar after he resigned from the post.

The need for a coordination committee in the Bihar Grand Alliance has arisen due to the fact that there are differences of opinion between Manjhi and other members of the coalition. Manjhi has been critical of Nitish Kumar’s leadership and has stated that he would like to see a Dalit leader become the Chief Minister of Bihar. This has caused tension within the alliance, as Nitish Kumar is currently the Chief Minister of the state.

It is important to note that Manjhi’s mind may not be shaken, which means that he is unlikely to change his position on the matter. Therefore, a coordination committee will be formed to ensure that the alliance remains united and works towards a common goal.

In addition to the formation of the coordination committee, a special strategy has been made on Baba Bageshwar. Baba Bageshwar is a religious leader with a significant following in Bihar, and he has been known to influence the political landscape of the state. The strategy has been made to ensure that Baba Bageshwar’s followers do not sway towards the opposition parties.

In conclusion, the Bihar Grand Alliance is taking steps to ensure that the alliance remains united and works towards a common goal. The formation of the coordination committee and the special strategy on Baba Bageshwar are important developments in the world of Indian politics. It remains to be seen how these developments will affect the political landscape of Bihar, but one thing is certain – the Bihar Grand Alliance is taking steps to ensure that they remain in power in the state.

