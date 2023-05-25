“Bijnor clash” today : Four injured and one dead in Bijnor, UP due to clash over an old dispute

Four injured and one dead in Bijnor, UP due to clash over old dispute today 2023.

A violent clash between two brothers over a long-standing dispute in Ahraula village, India, resulted in one death and four injuries. The dispute between Jaikaran and Nepal escalated after a raid by the power department on Nepal’s home, which he blamed on Jaikaran. Other people joined the fight, leading to the violent outcome. One person, Saurabh, died during treatment. Police have made one arrest and registered a case.

News Source : PTI

