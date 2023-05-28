“Biker gang shooting” today : Report: Biker Gangs’ Memorial Day Weekend Clash Results in 3 Fatalities and 5 Injuries in New Mexico

Report: Biker Gangs’ Memorial Day Weekend Shooting in New Mexico Results in 3 Fatalities and 5 Injuries today 2023.

Three people have been killed and five injured in a shooting between rival gangs at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico. The authorities have apprehended all shooters and claim there is no threat to the community. The incident prompted Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun to request businesses in the area close while the investigation continues, and Taos Mayor Pascualito Maestas declared a civil emergency.

News Source : Jack Davis, Western Journal

