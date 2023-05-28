biker rally shooting today : Biker rally in New Mexico turns deadly with three fatalities and five injured in shooting

Biker Rally in New Mexico Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured in Shooting today 2023.

Three people were killed and five injured in a shooting at a biker rally in Red River, New Mexico. The shooting was apparently gang-related, and the shooters, who were not local residents, have been taken into custody. The shooting took place at the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, an event which brings in thousands of vendors and bikers for the long weekend. The shooting was not business-related, and there was no threat to the wider public. The victims were taken to hospitals in nearby towns.

News Source : Samira Asma-Sadeque

