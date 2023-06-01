Bilimbi pickle recipe: Spice up your meals with this delicious recipe for Sweet and Sour Bilimbi Pickle

Bilimbi Pickle: A Delicious and Nutritious Recipe

Bilimbi, also known as chilumbikka, is a fruit that is commonly found in Kerala backyards. This sour and sweet fruit is not only delicious, but it is also packed with nutrients. It is rich in vitamins A and C, oxalic acid, calcium, iron, and more. You can make many tasty dishes with this fruit, including summer drinks, wine, chutney, and pickle. In this article, we will share a recipe for making bilimbi pickle.

Ingredients:

40 bilimbi

1 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp Kashmiri chili powder

¼ tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp sugar

1 glass water

Preparation:

Cut the edges and split the bilimbi into four. Pressure cook the bilimbi pieces along with jaggery and one glass water until two whistles. After the pressure has been completely released, transfer the mixture into a hot non-stick pan. Allow it to boil before adding Kashmiri chili powder. Add roasted and powdered mustard and fenugreek seeds and mix well. When it thickens, add sugar and a pinch of salt. Give everything a good mix. Bilimbi pickle tastes best with biryani and fried rice.

That’s it! Your delicious and nutritious bilimbi pickle is ready to be enjoyed. You can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Bilimbi is a versatile fruit that can be used to make many delicious and healthy dishes. It is a great way to add some variety to your diet and get essential nutrients at the same time. In addition to being tasty, bilimbi is also known for its medicinal properties. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-cancer properties.

In conclusion, bilimbi pickle is a delicious and nutritious recipe that you can easily make at home. With its unique flavor and health benefits, it is a great addition to any meal. So, go ahead and give it a try!

Bilimbi pickle recipe Sweet and sour pickles Spicy bilimbi pickle Pickle recipes for meals Homemade pickles for seasoning

News Source : Mary George

Source Link :Sweet and sour bilimbi pickle to spice up your meals | Recipe/