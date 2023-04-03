Bill Actor Leaves £8M Fortune in Will at 60.

Following his passing at the age of 60, The Bill actor bequeaths a substantial fortune of £8 million in his will.

Actor George Rossi Leaves £8 Million Estate After Passing

George Rossi, who is best known for his portrayal of DC Duncan Lennox in the hit police procedural drama “The Bill”, has left an estate worth £8,059,966.67 after his death. This information has been confirmed by the probate office figures which were released recently.

A Successful Career in Acting

Rossi had a long and illustrious career in acting and is fondly remembered for his role as the quick-witted and charismatic Detective Constable Duncan Lennox in “The Bill”. In addition to his work on the show, Rossi appeared in a variety of other roles on television, film, and theatre.

He also worked as a drama teacher and helped to train the next generation of performers, passing on his knowledge and passion for the craft.

A Generous Legacy

At the time of his passing, Rossi’s estate was worth an impressive £8 million. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication he put into his craft over the years.

The majority of his estate has been left to his wife, Geraldine, who he was married to for over 50 years. Additionally, his two children and close friends are also listed as beneficiaries.

It is commendable to note that Rossi had also left some of his wealth to various charitable organizations. This act of kindness and generosity is a fitting tribute to his legacy as an actor and as a person.

A Life Remembered

Rossi’s passing was a great loss to the acting community and to his many fans. His portrayal of DC Duncan Lennox remains a fan favorite and a testament to his talent as an actor.

However, his legacy extends far beyond the roles he played on screen or stage. Rossi will always be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, and teacher, who brought joy and laughter to those around him both on and off the stage.

His generous nature and philanthropic legacy will continue to benefit others long after his passing. George Rossi may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.