Bill Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Anderson has Died .

Bill Anderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My Best Runs @DoTheDouble Bill Anderson ran at least one mile every day for over 44 years has passed away #mybestruns https://mybestruns.com/rnd/Bill_Anderson_ran_at_least_one_mile_every_day_for… My brother Bill took his last run on Dec 22. He would have wanted it this way. Bob Anderson MBR Director

