Bill Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Anderson has Died .

Bill Anderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Bill Anderson ran at least one mile every day for over 44 years has passed away #mybestruns https://t.co/yZl9TQjp0p My brother Bill took his last run on Dec 22. He would have wanted it this way. Bob Anderson MBR Director — My Best Runs (@DoTheDouble) January 5, 2021

