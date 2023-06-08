Bill Apter Reports the Demise of The Iron Sheik

R.I.P The Iron Sheik – Bill Apter Reporting…

It is with great sadness that I report the passing of wrestling legend The Iron Sheik. The Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at the age of 80 in his native Iran.

The Iron Sheik was known for his incredible athleticism and his unforgettable battles in the ring. He won the WWF Championship in 1983 and was a staple of the wrestling world for many years.

He will be deeply missed by fans around the world, as well as by his family and friends. Rest in peace, Iron Sheik.

