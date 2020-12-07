Bill Berberian Death -Dead – Obituary : Bill Berberian, recent inductee into @HoopsHall has Died .

Bill Berberian Death -Dead – Obituary : Bill Berberian, recent inductee into @HoopsHall has Died .

Bill Berberian, recent inductee into @HoopsHall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Purdue Mens Basketball @BoilerBall Saddened to hear about the passing of Bill Berberian. Bill was a recent inductee into @HoopsHall & played at Purdue under legendary coach Ward Lambert, before coaching at West Lafayette HS, winning almost 400 games there. He was a WWII vet, involved in the Battle of the Bulge.

