Bill Berberian Death -Dead – Obituary : Bill Berberian, recent inductee into @HoopsHall has Died .

Saddened to hear about the passing of Bill Berberian.
Bill was a recent inductee into @HoopsHall & played at Purdue under legendary coach Ward Lambert, before coaching at West Lafayette HS, winning almost 400 games there. He was a WWII vet, involved in the Battle of the Bulge. pic.twitter.com/CIgsudSnYD
