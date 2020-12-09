Bill Bevan Death -Dead – Obituary : Bill Bevan has Died .
Bill Bevan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our former official scorer, Bill Bevan. pic.twitter.com/D7l7lAe6Zx
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 9, 2020
Indiana Pacers @Pacers We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our former official scorer, Bill Bevan.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.