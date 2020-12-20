Bill Bullard Death -Obituary – Dead : Bill Bullard has Died .
Bill Bullard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Mike Bouchard 8 hrs · Just heard that old friend Bill Bullard passed away from Covid complications. Always a gentle soul. RIP pal.
Source: (20+) Mike Bouchard – Posts | Facebook
