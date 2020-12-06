Bill Cate Death -Dead : Bill Cate of Bill & Boyd has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Bill Cate of Bill & Boyd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
“AudioCulture on Twitter: “Sad news: Bill Cate of Bill & Boyd has died aged 80. Family favourites in NZ and Australia, their biggest hit here was ‘Put Another Log on the Fire’ in 1975, & in Australia, it was 1974’s post-cyclone ‘Santa Never Made It Into Darwin’. ”
Sad news: Bill Cate of Bill & Boyd has died aged 80. Family favourites in NZ and Australia, their biggest hit here was 'Put Another Log on the Fire' in 1975, & in Australia, it was 1974's post-cyclone 'Santa Never Made It Into Darwin’. https://t.co/zNKABAFzfg
— AudioCulture (@AudioCultureNZ) December 5, 2020
Tributes
